Ukip 'Probably Over' If I'm Sacked, Warns Leader Henry Bolton

Henry Bolton believes Ukip “is probably over” if he is ousted as leader at a crunch meeting this afternoon.

The former soldier issued the warning as Ukip’s National Executive Committee gather to decide whether to issue a vote of no confidence in the leader.

Bolton’s position has become increasingly precarious since it emerged he had left his wife for Ukip activist Jo Marney – a move which some in the party felt undermined his ‘family man’ image.

Leaked texts from Marney which contained racist and derogatory comments about Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle only added to the pressure on Bolton, who then broke up with the glamour model in order to stay on as leader and fight for his position.

Since then, he was spotted by HuffPost UK having an intimate dinner with Marney at an exclusive members-only club on the banks of the Thames, and MEP Jonathan Arnott has quit the party in a swipe at his leadership.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston on Sunday, Bolton warned of potentially fatal consequences of his sacking.

He said: “If the NEC decides to go down the route of months of further infighting and further negative media scrutiny by deciding to pass a vote of no confidence in me, then I think that the reality is that the party is probably over, now that would be a tragic shame.”