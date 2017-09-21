The official list of the most popular baby names from last year has been released, but some parents are keen to choose a more unusual name.
Mumsnet users have been sharing short, uncommon girls’ names, for those who are looking for something a little more unique.
We’ve compiled the names into a list, so if Olivia, Amelia and Emily don’t float your boat, what do you think of the ones below?
1. Ivy
2. Nora
3. Joan
4. Edith
5. Erin
6. Maude
7. Ruth
8. Lara
9. Lorne
10. Nina
11. Orla
12. Fern
13. Meg
14. Enid
15. Ada
16. Fleur
17. Zara
18. Pearl
19. Talia
20. Pippa.
See more suggestions of uncommon girls’ names on the Mumsnet thread, here.
