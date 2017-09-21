All Sections
    21/09/2017 10:23 BST

    Unique Baby Names: 20 Short And 'Uncommon' Girls' Names If You're Not Keen On Choosing A Popular One

    Ivy, Noah or Joan?

    The official list of the most popular baby names from last year has been released, but some parents are keen to choose a more unusual name. 

    Mumsnet users have been sharing short, uncommon girls’ names, for those who are looking for something a little more unique.

    We’ve compiled the names into a list, so if Olivia, Amelia and Emily don’t float your boat, what do you think of the ones below? 

    JW LTD via Getty Images

    1. Ivy

    2. Nora

    3. Joan

    4. Edith

    5. Erin

    6. Maude

    7. Ruth

    8. Lara

    9. Lorne

    10. Nina

    11. Orla

    12. Fern

    13. Meg

    14. Enid

    15. Ada

    16. Fleur

    17. Zara

    18. Pearl

    19. Talia

    20. Pippa.

    See more suggestions of uncommon girls’ names on the Mumsnet thread, here.

    Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion. 

