’Unforgotten’ concluded last night with an ending that was satisfying, complicated and surprisingly moving for a standard midweek crime thriller.

The characters covered a HUGE amount of ground in this final episode, sending the investigation in a brand new direction in the final 60 minutes.

As Cassie promised last week, she had quite a theory to present to her team. Which was…

Three victims, three murderers, but not of their own abusers. No, she deduced that Marion, Sara and Colin each murdered one of the other’s abusers, so as to provide themselves with watertight alibis. Wow!

I guess we could have seen this coming. As Marion was the only one without a watertight alibi for David Walker’s murder, it must have been her. What she lacked was motive... which was where the other jigsaw pieces started to come together.