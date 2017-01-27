The grim storyline behind hit crime drama ‘Unforgotten’ was inspired by the shocking real-life case of TV legend Stuart Hall, the writer has revealed.

Chris Lang’s second series, starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, is keeping audiences glued to their seats, as detectives investigate the murder of victim David Walker, more than a decade after he was killed. As they pick apart the strands of his life, they discover his connections to a porn ring, and that he may have left a string of victims behind.

“I was watching the Stuart Hall story play out,” says Chris Lang. “He moved from vehement denial, insisting on never having done anything wrong.

“And then he did the volte-face, entering a ‘Guilty’ plea at the last minute. I was wondering, what must that be like for his colleagues, his friends, his family, having to make a complete reappraisal of the man they thought they knew. That was the germ of my story.”