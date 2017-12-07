Without Funding, We Are Facing Very Grim Choices

Ettie Higgins in deputy representative at Unicef Jordan.

In this vlog filmed as part of HuffPost UK’s Christmas Appeal with Unicef, Ettie explains her role on the ground in Jordan’s refugee camps, why a lack of funding leaves her with making the decision which supporting programs children’s physical and mental wellbeing may need to be cut, and how the charity above all aims to provide Syrian children with a hope of returning home.

