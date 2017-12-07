All Sections
    • Without Funding, We Are Facing Very Grim Choices

    'We have much less funding than last year... it's unfortunately my job to figure out which programs will close'

    07/12/2017 08:36 GMT | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Ettie Higgins in deputy representative at Unicef Jordan.

    In this vlog filmed as part of HuffPost UK’s Christmas Appeal with Unicef, Ettie explains her role on the ground in Jordan’s refugee camps, why a lack of funding leaves her with making the decision which supporting programs children’s physical and mental wellbeing may need to be cut, and how the charity above all aims to provide Syrian children with a hope of returning home.

    To help the children of Syria this winter please donate to the HuffPost UK Christmas Appeal at unicef.uk/huffpost

    HuffPost UK Christmas Appeal 2017
    To make a donation to Unicef and to help the children of Syria this winter, please visit http://unicef.uk/huffpost