George Bowden/HuffPost UK Universal Credit has led to a surge in the numbers of people needing multiple food parcels from charity, new figures show.

Average foodbank demand in Universal Credit areas climbs 30%

Foodbanks not in Universal Credit areas see 12% increase

Hammersmith and Fulham foodbank sees sharp 94% rise

On a street lined with rows of multi-million pound Edwardian houses and Mercedes, Porsches and BMWs, lies the Hammersmith and Fulham Foodbank in South West London. Housed within a church and open twice a week, the foodbank helps hundreds of people a year with emergency parcels. Despite its unlikely location, the wealthy London borough’s part in the roll out of Universal Credit has seen demand across the area’s three foodbanks soar by 94%, figures seen by HuffPost UK reveal.

George Bowden/HuffPost UK The Hammersmith and Fulham Foodbank near Parsons Green, South West London, is housed within a church and open two times a week. Demand has surged by 94% since Universal Credit hit the area last year.

Sitting at a table looking at the list of tinned and fresh goods available with her daughter and grand-daughter is Maggie Millard. "I've been here four times since the beginning of last month," the 57-year-old tells HuffPost. "I was moved from [Employment Support Allowance] and onto Universal Credit. As soon as that happened, I just couldn't pay the rent. I didn't have enough."

Pinterest CLOSE Through tears, she explains how the government’s cap in housing benefit means she does not receive enough Universal Credit to cover the full rent on her council-owned home of 20 years. ″I went into arrears straight away,” she says. “Now they say I’ll have to pay half the rent, but what about money for everything else?”

George Bowden/HuffPost UK Maggie Millard has been forced to use food banks since moving onto Universal Credit. She's one of dozens of claimants who have been left with no option but to repeatedly seek emergency parcels to feed themselves.

Since moving onto the new benefits regime, which has been rolled out in the borough since June 2016, Maggie has been forced to seek emergency help for basics like food and heating. She’s been attending the food bank for a month, in which time she has been directed to support from Citizens Advice, who are helping her navigate the myriad of confusing rules Universal Credit imposes. “People here have been great, so, so helpful,” she says. “Other places make you feel like you’ve crawled out from a rock.”

George Bowden/HuffPost UK Food bank manager Daphine Aikens talks to Maggie Millard about her situation on a recent weekday.

“There are so many more Maggies,” food bank manager Daphine Aikens says. “It’s been brutal. Some people have been made to wait 12 weeks. People have nothing.” “We had a mum with children, everything stopped when she moved to Universal Credit,” she adds. “She had nothing and within two weeks she had no food. The family didn’t eat one weekend and her child was wandering the streets stealing food from bins.”

The entire service helped feed 2,364 people in the first half of 2016. The same figure after Universal Credit began, was 4,601

Aikens, who oversees three food banks across the area, revealed that the entire service helped feed 2,364 people in the first half of 2016. The same figure for 2017, after the roll out of Universal Credit began, was 4,601. An increase of around 94%. “It’s been horrendous. The reality is we’re seeing people who have not eaten for days, who can’t pay their rent, who are starving, and they’re borrowing,” she says. “Whereas once we’d see someone in their hour of need once or twice, we see them now multiple times. It’s so much worse.”

George Bowden/HuffPost UK The Hammersmith and Fulham foodbank near Parsons Green sits between multi-million pound homes and besides luxury super cars. Those visiting the foodbank have to walk through this street to get there.

The Hammersmith and Fulham service is part of the Trussell Trust foodbank network, which revealed on Tuesday that the average surge in demand across all its centres in Universal Credit full service areas was 30%, when compared with a year ago. Comparative analysis of foodbanks not in full Universal Credit rollout areas showed an average increase of 12%. “We’re seeing soaring demand at foodbanks across the UK,” Mark Ward, Interim Chief Executive at The Trussell Trust, says. “The simple truth is that even with the enormous generosity of our donors and volunteers, we’re concerned foodbanks could struggle to meet demand this winter if critical changes to benefit delivery aren’t made now. “People cannot be left for weeks without any income, and when that income does come, it must keep pace with living costs – foodbanks cannot be relied upon to pick up the pieces.”

George Bowden/HuffPost UK A sign advertising a wine shop lies on the same street as an estate agent which listed homes for sale at more than £2m. Both are just yards from the Hammersmith and Fulham Foodbank.