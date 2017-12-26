Universities Could Face Fines Over 'Failures To Protect Free Speech'

Universities must be places that “open minds, not close them”, Jo Johnson will warn during a speech in Birmingham today.

Students must be able to challenge controversial opinions, according to the universities minister, who says there are dangers to shielding students from differing views under the banner of “no-platforming” or “safe spaces”.

Under government plans, universities that fail to protect free speech could face fines.

The Press Association reported that in a speech later today at the Limmud Festival, a celebration of Jewish learning and culture, Johnson will argue that free speech is a key part of university life.

“Universities should be places that open minds, not close them, where ideas can be freely challenged,” he will say.

“In universities in America and worryingly in the UK, we have seen examples of groups seeking to stifle those who do not agree with them.

“We must not allow this to happen. Young people should have the resilience and confidence to challenge controversial opinions and take part in open, frank and rigorous discussions. That is why the new regulator, the Office for Students, will go even further to ensure that universities promote freedom of speech within the law.”