Students at Birmingham University are being offered counselling after a body was found on campus.
Police pulled the body of a man from the lake on the Vale Student Village in Edgbaston at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.
The man, thought to be in his forties, has yet to be formally identified. However, the university said he is not believed to have a link to the institution.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious.
Many students expressed their shock at the discovery on Twitter:
Student Emily Harman, 18, told the Birmingham Mail: “It’s quite scary, we usually feel so safe on The Vale.
“Some dodgy stuff does go on in Selly Oak but not here.”
A spokesperson from Birmingham University said: “We are deeply saddened to learn that the body of a man, believed to be in his forties and not linked to the University, was discovered in the lake at the Vale earlier today.
“Staff and students affected by the incident can access support and counselling services are available via our website.”
West Midlands Police said they had “cordoned off an area of water in Edgbaston following the discovery of a man’s body”.
A statement continued: “Officers were called to the lake off Edgbaston Park Road just before 3.30pm today (Tuesday).
“The body has not been formally identified at this stage, but is believed to be a man in his forties.
“A post mortem will take place but police are not treating the death as suspicious at this stage.”