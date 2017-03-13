It was a battle of the fan favourites on University Challenge last night as Sophie Rudd - who gave one of the best quiz show answers of all time - took on legendary Roy Cropper lookalike Eric Monkman.

As their teams from Warwick University and Wolfson College, Cambridge faced off for a place in the semi-finals, fans rejoiced in the fact that two of the programme’s most iconic contestants were going head to head.

But in typical Monkman fashion, the Canadian brainiac led his team to victory in a flurry of bellowed answers, beating the Warwick team 205 points to 175.