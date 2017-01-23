Despite the old wisdom that there is no “I” in team, it’s often individual contestants that cement themselves as fan favourites on University Challenge. (Who doesn’t love Eric Monkman or Bobby Seagull, after all?)

But last night, it was an incredibly brain team from Corpus Christi College, Oxford and their adorable group dynamic that stole viewers’ hearts.

Quickly labelled as ultimate “squad goals”, the team racked up an incredible score - and appeared to have an amazing time doing it.