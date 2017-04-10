University Challenge hero Eric Monkman has revealed he doesn’t understand why so many people have a BIG crush on him.

As Monkman’s Wolfson College, Cambridge, prepare to go head-to-head with Balliol College, Oxford, in the final, the social media icon told the Telegraph: “I don’t see myself as an object of desire”.

However, hundreds have declared their love for the 29-year-old Canadian, as well as shared their plans to marry him - via social media.