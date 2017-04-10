University Challenge hero Eric Monkman has revealed he doesn’t understand why so many people have a BIG crush on him.
As Monkman’s Wolfson College, Cambridge, prepare to go head-to-head with Balliol College, Oxford, in the final, the social media icon told the Telegraph: “I don’t see myself as an object of desire”.
However, hundreds have declared their love for the 29-year-old Canadian, as well as shared their plans to marry him - via social media.
As #Monkmania descends on Twitter ahead of the big final, here are six photos that prove Monkman is indeed a total heartthrob.
1) The sexy eyebrow
Monkman has been described as intense by some but many actually go weak at the knees over his expressive eyebrows.
2) Blue Steel
Yes, you heard us right. We believe Eric Monkman can achieve ‘Blue Steel’, the winning expression made famous by fictional Derek Zoolander in the Zoolander films, with those aforementioned amazing eyebrows. Sigh.
3) Dimples
He’s notoriously humble, but it’s great when he cracks out that winning smile. Who couldn’t fall for those dimples?
4) Suited and booted
Away from the BBC cameras where, yes, he wears the same outfit for every show, more of Monkman’s wardrobe can be seen on his Twitter account. The photo above shows him rocking former University Challenge rival Bobby Seagull’s tie.
5) Christmas casual
Oh to spend Christmas day with Monkman ❤️❤️❤️ He’s not always suited and booted or in his trademark navy knit. He’d look great in a Christmas jumper, without a doubt.
6) That winning smile again
This photo shows off his perfectly aligned teeth and a handsome, intelligent friend (Bobby Seagull), if you fancied a double date.
Unfortunately, for anyone hoping to date, (or marry) Monkman, he does actually have a girlfriend Jiang Na, who is a law professor at Beijing Normal University.
Swoon, it’ll have to remain as a crush for now, folks.