The University of Sussex failed in its duty of care to a student who was assaulted by her lecturer boyfriend, an independent inquiry into the case has found.

Postgraduate student Allison Smith was punched and kicked by Dr Lee Salter in September 2015. He also doused her eyes and ears in salt.

But the university waited more than a month to suspend the senior media lecturer after he was charged with assault and criminal damage in June 2016, the Press Association reported.