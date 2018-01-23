Police searching for a missing 11-year-old schoolgirl have found a body in a river.
On Monday officers launched an appeal to find Ursula Keogh, from Halifax, who was last seen at around 3.30pm dressed in her school uniform.
She was wearing a dark blue blazer, grey skirt, black tights, black brogues and a black parker jacket.
Her family have been told of the discovery of a body in the River Calder at Paris Gates and formal identification is yet to take place, West Yorkshire Police said.
In a statement the force said: “Inquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.”
A spokesman from Lightcliffe Academy, where Ursula was a student said: “Following the tragic death last night of our student Ursula Keogh, the academy is open today as we look to support students and the whole academy community with this heartbreaking loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ursula’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”