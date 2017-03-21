The US has banned laptops, tablets and other electronic devices in the cabins of flights to and from the US from nine airlines operating in parts of North Africa and the Middle East, in their latest attempt to thwart terror attacks. The ban affects devices larger than a mobile phone including cameras, DVD players and electronic games. It came into effect on Tuesday and was first reported the day before by Royal Jordanian Airlines and the official news agency of Saudi Arabia.

Nimdamer via Getty Images The US has banned laptops, tablets and other electronic devices in the cabins of flights to and from the US from nine airlines, including Royal Jordanian Airlines, pictured

Federal officials, requesting anonymity, told the Huffington Post that ongoing threats from terrorist groups against commercial airlines and airports prompted the new rules. Officials from the Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation imposed the change which affects passengers on direct flights to and from the US from 10 airports in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The airlines are all foreign carriers and have 96 hours to implement the change which will require passengers to put the banned devices in checked luggage, officials have said. The airlines are: Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, Saudia and Turkish Airlines. Authorities referred to the recent downings of commercial planes by terrorists and the deadly attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport that killed 45 people last June in justifying the ban. A tweet from Royal Jordanian airlines created confusion Monday when it informed passengers of the ban before the security measure was officially announced. The tweet was later deleted.

Henrik Sorensen via Getty Images The ban, which affects devices larger than a cellphone, including cameras, DVD players and electronic games, came into effect Tuesday

The company said that starting March 21, passengers could no longer bring cameras, DVD players and electronic games with their carry-on items and that such items must be checked on flights to and from New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal. Cell phones and medical devices would still be permitted, Royal Jordanian tweeted in a statement. The ban was indefinite, an unnamed official told the Associated Press (AP), who reported that the measure had been considered for several weeks. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly phoned lawmakers over the weekend, AP reported, to brief them on aviation security issues that prompted the electronics ban, according a congressional aide, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the issue.

@RoyalJordanian This Tweet appears to have been deleted , cannot find it back . Is it still valid #ElectronicsBan pic.twitter.com/PYZXwa76MP — Caroline Kere (@carolinekere) March 21, 2017

Further updates will be announced soon regarding #electronicsban. — Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) March 20, 2017