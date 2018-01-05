Winter storms blanketing America’s East Coast are proving so brutal that frigid iguanas are toppling from trees and sharks are dying from cold shock.

The record-breaking cold snap is powered by a rapid plunge in barometric pressure that some weather forecasters are calling bombogenesis or a “bomb cyclone”, bringing high winds and swift, heavy snowfall.

Amid power outages and the tragic deaths of more than a dozen people, here are some of the more unusual effects of the blizzard, which has dumped a foot or more of snow throughout the northeast region.

‘Sharkcicles’ And Stunned Sea Turtles

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has reported finding three thresher sharks washed up in Cape Cod within the last week.

Two of the fish were thought to have been stranded due to cold shock, while the third was found to be frozen.

On Facebook the group said: “This shark was too frozen to attempt a necropsy. We hauled the shark off the beach and it is currently thawing at NOAA Fisheries Service to be dissected later. A true sharkcicle!”