US Embassy In London Owes Almost £12 Million In Unpaid Congestion Charges

The US Embassy in London - which Donald Trump claimed was the reason he cancelled his upcoming trip to the UK - owes almost £12 million in unpaid congestion charges, figures reveal.

Between 2003 and December 31, 2017, American diplomats clocked up £11,925,560 in fines, according to Transport for London (TfL) data - the highest figure for any country with an embassy in the capital.

The US argues the congestion charge is a tax and that diplomats are therefore exempt from paying.

The embassy hit the headlines today after the President tweeted he had scrapped his February trip to the UK because he “is not a big fan” its new location.