Usher has explained his absence from the One Love Manchester concert over the weekend.

Last month, the ‘Yeah’ singer was one of a handful of stars announced to be performing at the benefit show, which paid tribute to and raised money for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

However, when the concert took place on Sunday (4 June) many fans pointed out that Usher was a no-show, and he’s now clarified why he ultimately chose not to attend.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Usher

Sharing a photo from the concert on his Instagram page the following day, he wrote: “So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails.

“I would have loved to be there but it was my son’s first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father.”

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

While Usher was not among the performers on the night, the star-studded line-up did include artists like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Take That and Liam Gallagher.

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.

