A luxury London hotel is now offering vegan afternoon tea with all the traditional trimmings - and it looks delicious.

The Egerton House Hotel, in Knightsbridge, has just launched a vegan menu including scones, freshly cut sandwiches and a selection of sweet treats.

Vegan afternoon tea is not new in London and there are several other venues that will happily swap out their regular sarnies for vegan alternatives if you make a request in advance.

But the great thing about the Egerton House menu is that it’s been created specifically with vegans in mind and is available all of the time.

That means if you’re vegan and fancy a spot of spontaneous luxury, you don’t have to go through the palaver of requesting “special food” over the phone.