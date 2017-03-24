A luxury London hotel is now offering vegan afternoon tea with all the traditional trimmings - and it looks delicious.
The Egerton House Hotel, in Knightsbridge, has just launched a vegan menu including scones, freshly cut sandwiches and a selection of sweet treats.
Vegan afternoon tea is not new in London and there are several other venues that will happily swap out their regular sarnies for vegan alternatives if you make a request in advance.
But the great thing about the Egerton House menu is that it’s been created specifically with vegans in mind and is available all of the time.
That means if you’re vegan and fancy a spot of spontaneous luxury, you don’t have to go through the palaver of requesting “special food” over the phone.
The new menu features a choice of fine leaf teas, plus homemade vegan cakes including an iced chocolate brownie, vanilla and coconut sponge, lemon drizzle cake, a fruit and custard tartlet and a vanilla cupcake.
The menu’s freshly cut sandwiches feature vegan fillings such as grilled vegetables, guacamole and rocket, chickpea-coronation, cucumber and margarine and tomato and olive tapenade on sun-dried tomato bread.
And of course, afternoon tea wouldn’t be complete without freshly home-baked scones. Both plain and fruit vegan scones are available and served with a selection of preserves.
The spread will set you back £40 per person, but for the peace of mind of knowing all courses are 100% free from animal products, we’d say it’s worth it.
The hotel also offers traditional afternoon tea, vegetarian afternoon tea and gluten-free afternoon tea, meaning there’s plenty of options to satisfy your non-vegan pals.