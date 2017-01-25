Vegan Mums-To-Be Warned They're More Likely To Give Birth Prematurely

Vegan mothers-to-be may be at higher risk of a premature birth, because of their dietary choices, according to a new study. Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology concluded that a deficiency of the B12 vitamin, leads to a 21% increase in your chances of a preterm delivery. Vegans are more likely to be deficient in this vitamin as it is found mainly in animal products.

AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

Vitamin B12 is necessary for the body’s vital functions including the production of red blood cells and cellular metabolic energy. The human body is not capable of producing vitamin B12 itself, instead we need to get it from our diets. It is found in meat, milk and eggs. Doctor Tormod Rogne, lead author on the study, said: “Pregnant women who consume too few animal-derived foods increase their risk of developing a vitamin B12 deficiency.”. Although he stressed that there may be other factors at play in causing the deficiency.

nata_vkusidey via Getty Images