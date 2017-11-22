Buying Christmas gifts for vegan loved ones can be tough if you’re not one yourself.

By definition, a vegan is a person who doesn’t eat or use animal products. In a world where a hell of a lot of things are still made using these products, it can result in plenty of gift-buying headaches.

To help you choose the perfect present, we’ve narrowed down your options to 28 thoughtful gifts that are 100% suitable for vegans.

From PETA-approved faux fur jackets to beauty products, hampers, cookbooks and this year’s much-coveted vegan Bailey’s - there’s definitely something for everyone.