Buying Christmas gifts for vegan loved ones can be tough if you’re not one yourself.
By definition, a vegan is a person who doesn’t eat or use animal products. In a world where a hell of a lot of things are still made using these products, it can result in plenty of gift-buying headaches.
To help you choose the perfect present, we’ve narrowed down your options to 28 thoughtful gifts that are 100% suitable for vegans.
From PETA-approved faux fur jackets to beauty products, hampers, cookbooks and this year’s much-coveted vegan Bailey’s - there’s definitely something for everyone.
-
Vegan Tote Bag, £7.99Etsy
-
Honest Gathered Herb Candle, £30Honest
-
Toasted Marshmallow Vegan Bath Bomb, £3.40Dirty Vegans
-
Dr Martens Chelsea Boots, £135Dr Martens
-
'15 Minute Vegan' Cookbook, £15ASOS
-
British Cassis, £19.99Waitrose
-
Neek Lipsticks, £15.99Neek
-
Black Cube Wallet, £35Hetty and Sam
-
Pink Clay Mask, £39.90Sand Sky
-
Vegan Beers, £30.50Honest Brew
-
Alchemy Hair Oils, £25Alchemy
-
Tote Bag, £64mecolife
-
One-Bottle Blender, £32.99Breville
-
Urtekram Nordic Birch, From £5.35Urtekram Nordic Birch
-
Vegan Hamper, £70Whole Foods Market
-
Raw Chocolate Gift Set, £18.99Raw Halo
-
Vegan Almande Bailey’s, £19.99Whole Foods Market
-
Personalised Marmite, £4.99Marmite
-
Metallic Grey Loafers, £99Beyond Skin
-
Pineapple Purse, £28Hetty and Sam
-
Vegan Cork Belt, £27.27Etsy
-
Set Of Two Toiletry Bags, £60Matt and Nat
-
Makeup Brushes, From £11Kohl Kreatives
-
Herbivore T-Shirt, £7.65Etsy
-
Olive Oil Gift Set, £19.95Carluccios
-
Faux Fur Grey Jacket, £75Jakke
-
Veja Trainers, £67Veja
-
Vegan Leather Planner, £30Three Six Five