Vegans Share The Most Annoying Things Other People Believe About Veganism

Veganism is more common than ever before but there is still a lot of misconception and confusion about being vegan.

Considered by some to be a lifestyle choice that still exists on the fringes of society, Brits may be surprised to learn that there are at least half a million vegans living in the UK, according to The Vegan Society.

So in celebration of World Vegan Month HuffPost UK has asked vegans about the most commonly misunderstood aspects of their lifestyle and those which annoy them the most.