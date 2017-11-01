All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Vegans Share The Most Annoying Things Other People Believe About Veganism

    🙄

    01/11/2017 09:26 GMT

    Veganism is more common than ever before but there is still a lot of misconception and confusion about being vegan.

    Considered by some to be a lifestyle choice that still exists on the fringes of society, Brits may be surprised to learn that there are at least half a million vegans living in the UK, according to The Vegan Society.

    So in celebration of World Vegan Month HuffPost UK has asked vegans about the most commonly misunderstood aspects of their lifestyle and those which annoy them the most. 

    piskunov via Getty Images

    1. Vegans hate non-vegans.

    2. Everyone is vegan for the same reason. 

    3. Vegans can only eat one food. 

    4. Vegans don’t eat enough protein. 

    5. Vegan meals can’t possibly be enjoyed by non-vegans.

    6. Vegan food is bland. 

    7. Vegans can’t be creative in the kitchen.

    8. Vegans are hypocrites. 

    MORE:Food vegan

    Conversations