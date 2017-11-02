86-Year-Old Veteran Raised Over £100,000 For Charity After A Chance Meeting On A Train

An 86-year-old veteran undergoing chemotherapy has raised £108,000 in just 48 hours after a chance meeting on a train propelled his fundraising into the spotlight. Jeffrey Long from Yorkshire had planned to walk 86 miles along the Thames on his 86th birthday (31 October) to raise £1000 for the Royal British Legion. But the pensioner, who was in the Parachute Regiment and has an MBE for his charity work, has now smashed his original target one hundred times over.

Just Giving

On Monday, Jeffrey boarded a train at Windsor railway station on his way to the starting point of his river walk, when he met Paula Modeste, 46, from South London. The NHS manager started talking to Jeffrey about why he was wearing full combat gear, and after hearing about his birthday plans and the £80 he had raised so far, she took a selfie and posted it to her Twitter and Facebook page.

Met Jeffrey at Windsor Stn & had loveliest chat on the train. He's walking 86 miles for British Legion. Donate 😍... https://t.co/JLHygmZNwz pic.twitter.com/4yyimgBxX2 — Modestefinds (@paulamodeste) October 31, 2017

Paula said: “I put it on Facebook and Twitter knowing that my friends are a good lot and I kept seeing more notifications.”

And, in a chance happening, comedian Jason Manford then spotted Paula’s post and shared it with his 240,000 followers.

Hey, this will cheer you up. This fella Jeffrey Long MBE is 86 & is walking 86 Miles for Poppy Appeal. He’s raised £300. 1 of 2 — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 31, 2017

he isn’t on social media but someone on Facebook met him & brought it to my attention so I reposted it, in 15 minutes he’s upto £4500! 2/3 — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 31, 2017

I love the fact he will have no idea that that chance meeting meant he beat his £1000 target in seconds! Love it https://t.co/wxQ5bPIarM 3/3 — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 31, 2017