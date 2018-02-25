Dawn French and Hugh Grant are just two of the famous faces who have paid tribute to Emma Chambers, following the announcement of her death on Saturday (24 February).
Emma, who was best-known for her role as verger Alice Tinker in ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ died of natural causes on Wednesday (21 February), her agent confirmed.
Following the sad news, a number of her former co-stars have shared messages online and Dawn was among the first to do so.
Sharing a picture of herself and Emma, Dawn wrote: “I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot.”
Hugh Grant, who worked with the actress in ‘Notting Hill’, also posted a message on Twitter. “Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress,” he wrote. “Very sad news.”
Jeremy Clarkson and Emma Freud are among the others who have paid tribute:
Emma is survived by her husband, fellow actor, Ian M. Dunn.
Speaking on Saturday, Jon Plowman, who was the executive producer of ‘The Vicar Of Dibley’ and former head of comedy at the BBC, said: “This is a sad day.
“Emma was a gifted comic actress who made any part she played – no matter how ditzy or other worldly – look easy.
“To create a much-loved comic character as she did, you have to be every bit as bright and clever as Emma always was.
“She was great fun to work with and adored by all the cast and crew of ‘Vicar Of Dibley’. She will be missed and our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.”