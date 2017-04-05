‘Blind Date’ bosses have reportedly made a change in their approach to the upcoming reboot, and will now be aiming the show towards “older viewers”.

While Channel 5 has already confirmed that the new series will go into production this week, The Sun has claimed bosses are already tweaking their initial ideas for the show.

The newspaper has reported that in a bid to appeal to their new target audience, they’ve ditched plans to air the show on Friday nights, and instead air it on Sunday evenings.