Victoria Beckham Reveals 'Empowering' New Collection At New York Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham debuted her AW17 collection at New York Fashion Week on Sunday 12 February.
The pop star-turned-fashion designer turned the Cunard Building, in downtown Manhattan, into a catwalk to showcase her autumn/winter range.
Speaking ahead of the runway show, Beckham described her new line as “feminine with a practical streak”.
“I have always been about empowering women, and that’s never felt more relevant than it does this season,” she said.
“With everything that’s going on right now, it’s not easy to be a woman today.
“We need to be optimistic, but we also want to feel secure, and that’s what I tried to achieve this season.”
Beckham’s “empowering” new line has replaced her signature bodycon dresses with mannish tailoring, comfy jersey dresses, and rib-knit jumpers.
Check out every single look from the runway in our gallery below: