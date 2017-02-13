All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    13/02/2017 13:28 GMT

    Victoria Beckham Reveals 'Empowering' New Collection At New York Fashion Week

    See every look from the catwalk here.

    Victoria Beckham debuted her AW17 collection at New York Fashion Week on Sunday 12 February.

    The pop star-turned-fashion designer turned the Cunard Building, in downtown Manhattan, into a catwalk to showcase her autumn/winter range.

    Speaking ahead of the runway show, Beckham described her new line as “feminine with a practical streak”.

    Backstage in my favourite cosy cashmere jumper and pants from #VBAW17 ! X vb

    A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

    “I have always been about empowering women, and that’s never felt more relevant than it does this season,” she said.

    “With everything that’s going on right now, it’s not easy to be a woman today.

    “We need to be optimistic, but we also want to feel secure, and that’s what I tried to achieve this season.”

    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

    Beckham’s “empowering” new line has replaced her signature bodycon dresses with mannish tailoring, comfy jersey dresses, and rib-knit jumpers.

    Check out every single look from the runway in our gallery below:

    Victoria Beckham AW17 At NYFW
    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashion WeekVictoria Beckham New York Fashion Week

    Conversations