Victoria Beckham Admits She 'Wasn't The Best Spice Girl', But We Disagree

Victoria Beckham was always the best Spice Girl (fight us if you don’t agree), but it seems the lady herself isn’t as sure about her contribution to the band.
The singer-turned-fashion designer has admitted she doesn’t think she was the most talented member.
As Posh covered the May issue of Elle magazine UK, she said: “Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer.
“I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes – the package excited me.”
Despite her insistence she enjoyed her Spice Girls days, it was recently claimed she was attempting to block her bandmates from performing their old hits if they were to reform without her and Mel C.
An insider told The Sun that Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Horner were “devastated” at Victoria’s decision, adding: “Victoria was a huge part of their lives and now she is using lawyers to block their comeback. Victoria is proud of her Spice Girls history but this suggests she wants to cut all links with the group which transformed her life.
“She is resorting to aggressive legal letters and it is an extremely sad way for things to end after all they have been through together.”
Last year, Victoria admitted she wished her former bandmates well “as a new group”, but claimed it would be “a bit sad” if they were to sing old Spice Girls songs on tour.
She claimed: “They should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad.”
The full interview with Victoria Beckham appears in the May issue of Elle UK, on sale now.