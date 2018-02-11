Ever since the Spice Girls announced they were working together, fans have been speculating as to whether the group could tour again.
Rumours then went into overdrive last week, when it was claimed they would be taking a show on the road.
However, Victoria Beckham has now dashed any hope of that happening.
During a preview of her autumn/winter 2018 fashion collection, she told Vogue: “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”
Well, that answers that then.
US website TMZ had previously claimed the girls would perform the in the UK and the States, with the action kicking off in the late summer.
Victoria came together with Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel C and Mel B last week, when they were pictured together at Geri’s London home for talks. They were joined by their former manager, Simon Fuller.
They later put out a statement confirming a reunion of sorts, but would not confirm any plans.
“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the group said. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.
“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together.
“We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”