These Are The Foods You'll Be Eating In 2018, According To Waitrose

With Christmas just around the corner (can we get a ‘hell yeah’?), now’s the time to look forward to 2018 and the hottest food trends.

According to Waitrose’s annual food and drink report, there’s been huge demand for carbs, herbs, turmeric, Buddha bowls, brunch, dark green veg, peanut butter, juniper berries, protein and blueberries this year.

But in 2018, things might just take a more adventurous turn, with plenty of influences from the Far East and India (street food, we’re looking at you).

Without further ado, here are Waitrose’s predicted food trends for next year:

1. Indian street food