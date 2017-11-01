These Are The Foods You'll Be Eating In 2018, According To Waitrose

With Christmas just around the corner (can we get a ‘hell yeah’?), now’s the time to look forward to 2018 and the hottest food trends.
According to Waitrose’s annual food and drink report, there’s been huge demand for carbs, herbs, turmeric, Buddha bowls, brunch, dark green veg, peanut butter, juniper berries, protein and blueberries this year.
But in 2018, things might just take a more adventurous turn, with plenty of influences from the Far East and India (street food, we’re looking at you).
Without further ado, here are Waitrose’s predicted food trends for next year:
1. Indian street food
“Forget heavy sauces and chicken tikka masala, this trend is about smoked, grilled or seared delicacies, such as scallops in pickled ginger,” the Waitrose report said. “Food trucks selling puris stuffed with zingy vegetables and drizzled in chutney could become a common sight.”
Examples: spiced burgers and lamb keema tacos.
2. Four meals
There’s growing evidence that we’re starting to squeeze a small, fourth meal into our daily routine, according to the report. “This is not about gluttony, rather it is about adapting our eating schedules to our busy lives.”
So next time you fancy a snack mid-afternoon and another meal after the gym (in addition to your early breakfast and lunch), treat yoself.
3. Plant proteins
As more and more people adopt flexitarian diets (more than a third of the UK population now identify as part-time vegetarians, according to research), people are looking to replace meat proteins with plant proteins.
Waitrose’s report predicted a spike in interest for pulses, shoots, grains, seeds, soy and algae.
4. Japanese ‘dude’ food
This trend combines “the hearty ‘dude food’ of the southern United States with the unctuous, rich and surprising flavours of after-hours Tokyo”.
According to the supermarket, gutsy sharing dishes favoured in the country’s izakaya bars replace lighter Japanese favourites.
Examples: yakitori skewered chicken or deep-fried tofu in broth.