Five people have been arrested after three children were killed in a house fire in Greater Manchester in the early hours of Monday morning. Three men, aged 23, 20 and 18, and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 24-year-old man is also being questioned in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender, Greater Manchester Police said.

PA Wire/PA Images Five arrested after three children died in a house fire.

Police were called to the mid-terraced house in Jackson Street shortly before 5am on Monday to reports of a fire. Demi Pearson, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene in Worsley, Greater Manchester, while her eight-year-old brother Brandon and seven-year-old sister Lacie later died in hospital.

Sadly it's been confirmed that three children have died following this morning's house fire in Worsley, another child and a woman are in hospital in a very serious condition. This is a truly tragic incident and all our thoughts go out to the family ❤️ December 11, 2017

The children’s 35-year-old mother, Michelle Pearson, is in a serious condition in hospital while a fourth sibling, three-year-old Lia, is critically ill. Two 16-year-old boys who were also in the house freed themselves before fire crews arrived and put out the blaze. Police confirmed there had been “earlier incidents” at the address and said the force had made a self-referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

PA Wire/PA Images Emergency services at the scene of a house fire on Jackson Street in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

PA Wire/PA Images A forensic officer with a dog at the scene of the house fire on Jackson Street in Worsley.

PA Wire/PA Images Police are still appealing for witnesses.