Warning To Check Public Toilets For Spy Cameras Disguised As Coat Hooks

Warnings are being shared online after it emerged tiny spy cameras concealed inside nondescript-looking coat hooks are on sale in the UK.

It is feared the devices, which are available on sites including Amazon for less than £10 and are popular among those who wish to covertly film in their own homes, could be placed in public toilets or changing areas to secretly record people using the facilities.

While it is not yet confirmed if people have been unwittingly filmed in the UK, it comes a year after a similar warning was issued in the United States.