ENTERTAINMENT

Warren Beatty Reveals Bob Dylan Was His First Choice For 'Bonnie And Clyde', Until He Cast Himself!

'We all have our own version of history.'

21/04/2017 16:30
Caroline Frost Entertainment Editor, Huffington Post UK

Warren Beatty’s portrayal of fugitive from justice Clyde Barrow in the classic ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ secured his place in Hollywood history, but now he’s revealed that he initially thought the role of the charismatic criminal would sit better on a very different type of superstar. 

Warren, whose film ‘Rules Don’t Apply’ is in UK cinemas this week, tells HuffPostUK:

“I’m not really like Clyde Barrow at all. Neither is Faye (Dunaway) like Bonnie. When I first saw the idea of Bonnie and Clyde, I thought Bob Dylan would be the ideal Clyde.

“My self interest always comes around to me, so I played Clyde, and now I play Howard Hughes.”

Bettmann via Getty Images
Warren Beatty co-starred with Faye Dunaway in the classic 1967 criminal caper 'Bonnie and Clyde'

Warren is explaining why he feels he can take certain liberties with his portrayal of Howard Hughes in the film that he also wrote and directed. Howard Hughes – aviator, inventor, film producer among many other epithets – has previous been brought to screen, by Oscar-nominated Leonardo DiCaprio among others, and Warren is convinced no one really knows the truth of the man:

“The Howard Hughes that I play is probably nothing like Howard Hughes. We all have our own version of our own history, let alone somebody else’s, so that’s why I justify all these liberties of emphasising what I think is this narcissistic need to be a mystery that applies to Howard Hughes.

“It can be interesting, it can be amusing, it can be fascinating… I had a terrible crush on Greta Garbo, I never met her, she was incredibly beautiful and then I would hear these stories and I liked hearing these stories, but who knows if they’re true or not?” 

Alongside Warren, the film stars Alden Ehrenreich and Lily Collins as a pair of star-crossed lovers, trying to make their way in Hollywood as they navigate their Bible-belt Christian values, along with the whims of their mutual employer, Mr Hughes.

Warren explains: “It’s not a movie about Howard Hughes, it’s a movie about what I consider the consequences of American sexual puritanism, that makes us the laughing stock of Europe and other places and the obstacle for these two kids who come to Hollywood, a business that is interested in selling sexy, there’s a lot of conflict in American thinking.

“And I always felt that the dominance of money in American politics and in business, etc, that that’s always worth ridiculing.

“Plus, if you take a young couple who have made the transition from Bible-Belt America to Hollywood, I thought there would be a lot of rules that would not apply.”

‘Rules Don’t Apply’ is in UK cinemas now. 

  • Warren Beatty with Joan Collins
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    Actress Joan Collins and actor Warren Beatty kiss at the Harwyn Club.
  • Warren Beatty with Natalie Wood
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    (Original Caption) That cozy couple, Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty can be found at all hours at Hollywood's intimate boites discussing love, or the new stage play they plan to do together, or love, or Warren's powerful, imported, European sports car, or love. What else is there? Ca. 1962.
  • Warren Beatty with Leslie Caron
    Keystone-France via Getty Images
    UNITED STATES - AUGUST 21: Hollywood, Warren Beatty And Leslie Caron, August 1965 (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
  • Warren Beatty
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
    Warren Beatty in car holding peaches in a scene from the film 'Splendor In The Grass', 1961. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)
  • Warren Beatty
    Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
    MARYLAND - 1964: Actor Warren Beatty in a scene from the movie 'Lilith ' in 1964 on location in Maryland. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
  • Warren Beatty with Julie Christie
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    NEW YORK CITY - MAY 27: Julie Christie and Warren Beatty attend American Film Institute Benefit Party on May 27, 1970 at the Westbeth Center for the Arts in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
  • Warren Beatty with Lauren Hutton
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    Warren Beatty and Lauren Hutton during Richard Avedon Opening at Marlboro Gallery at Marlboro Gallery in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
  • Warren Beatty
    Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
    American actor Warren Beatty as George Roundy in 'Shampoo', directed by Hal Ashby, 1975. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

More:

Ukfilm Warren Beatty Bob Dylan Bonnie And Clyde Howard Hughes
Suggest a correction
Comments
Warren Beatty Reveals Bob Dylan Was His First Choice For 'Bonnie And Clyde', Until He Cast Himself!

CONVERSATIONS