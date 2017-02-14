All Sections
    14/02/2017 15:57 GMT

    'Wayne's World' Is 25 Years Old Today, The Film That Brought Us These 10 Timeless Quotes

    Excellent. No, really.

    It’s hard to believe that there was once a time that we did not all, in some form or other, belong to ‘Wayne’s World’. 

    The film that started out as a sketch, was filmed in 34 days and went on to make $120million at the box office is a stunning 25 years old today. 

    However, the worldviews as espoused by Wayne (Mike Myers) and his symmetrically-haired sidekick Garth (Dana Carvey) remain timeless and perfect for many the occasion. For these phrases we must remain grateful as well as eternally unworthy… 

    “Wayne’s World, Wayne’s World, Party Time, Excellent!”

    “We’re Not Worthy!! “(accompanied by excessive bowing and scraping, particularly when in the presence of Alice Cooper)

     

    Paramount

     

    Garth Algar: “Stop torturing yourself, man! You’ll never afford it!”
    Wayne Campbell: “It will be mine. Oh yes. It will be mine.”

    As if!

    Garth Algar: “If she were a president, she’d be Baberham Lincoln”

    Paramount
    Sometimes only one tune will suffice...


    Wayne Campbell: I already lost you! We BROKE UP two months ago!! Are you mental? Get the net!

    No way. Way!  

     

    Wayne Campbell: I thought we’d go for a little Bohemian Rhapsody, gentlemen?
    Garth Algar: Good call!

    Schwing! 

    Not!!!

