It’s hard to believe that there was once a time that we did not all, in some form or other, belong to ‘Wayne’s World’.

The film that started out as a sketch, was filmed in 34 days and went on to make $120million at the box office is a stunning 25 years old today.

However, the worldviews as espoused by Wayne (Mike Myers) and his symmetrically-haired sidekick Garth (Dana Carvey) remain timeless and perfect for many the occasion. For these phrases we must remain grateful as well as eternally unworthy…





“Wayne’s World, Wayne’s World, Party Time, Excellent!”