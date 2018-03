Politicians love a good soundbite. Condensing an argument into a memorable, pithy mantra. Something that sticks in the mind of the voter.

During this election campaign Theresa May has squarely settled on ‘strong and stable’ as her go-to catch phrase.

But is the repetition working? Are voters associating the Prime Minister with ‘strong and stable’ as she may hope? Or is it just causing a lot of confusion?

We take to the streets of London to find out.