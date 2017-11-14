Wedding Guest Inadvertently Stars In Hilarious Photo Fail And People Can't Stop Laughing

Everyone wants to look their best at weddings, but sometimes, the universe has other ideas.
Thankfully, when Mike Tague inadvertently starred in a wedding photo fail, he took it in his stride.
The New Yorker was attending a friend’s wedding when the photographer snapped a distorted shot of him sitting behind a vase.
Being a good sport, Mike decided to tweet the photo, joking: “Did I do something to offend the wedding photographer?”
Mike was attending the wedding with his boyfriend, Andrew Mercier, and joked that he was pretty miffed his other half fared better in the photo.
In fact, he created his own conspiracy about why the photographer took the bizarre picture, with a poll receiving more than 14,000 votes.
Needless to say, people on Twitter found the whole thing hilarious.
Some (including Mike) compared the image to fictional characters.
While others Photoshopped Andrew’s head in the photo to make Mike feel better.
Thankfully, Mike was able to see the funny side to the whole thing.
“My first reaction was ‘this is so ugly that I hope nobody ever sees it’. But then I thought that my friends and family would really enjoy seeing a messed up, ugly, crazy version of my face in such a nice setting,” he told Mashable.
“And the contrast with Andrew really helped make it funny, at least to me.”
In case anyone was in any doubt, Mike later posted a second photo of himself and Andrew to prove he does indeed have a regular-sized head.