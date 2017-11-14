Wedding Guest Inadvertently Stars In Hilarious Photo Fail And People Can't Stop Laughing

Everyone wants to look their best at weddings, but sometimes, the universe has other ideas.

Thankfully, when Mike Tague inadvertently starred in a wedding photo fail, he took it in his stride.

The New Yorker was attending a friend’s wedding when the photographer snapped a distorted shot of him sitting behind a vase.

Being a good sport, Mike decided to tweet the photo, joking: “Did I do something to offend the wedding photographer?”