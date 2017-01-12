The makers of Weetabix have sent Twitter into a meltdown thanks to a bizarre serving suggestion on the back of a cereal box.
The company advised customers to try putting poached eggs and sliced ham on top of their dried Weetabix.
It’s supposedly a bit like Eggs Benedict. But a terrible, wretched, straight-out-of-a-horror-movie version.
Unsurprisingly, Weetabix fans weren’t too keen on the idea.
When Jenny Colgan tweeted a picture of the back of her cereal box all hell broke loose. Here are some of the best responses so far...
In response to Colgan’s tweet, the social media manager for Weetabix wrote: “Well, you could say we got a ‘little’ enthusiastic at that brainstorm (seemed like a good idea at the time).
“We hope we can put this behind us and still make breakfast work, perhaps with something more traditional like milk and fruit.”
We shall never speak of this again.