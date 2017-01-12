The makers of Weetabix have sent Twitter into a meltdown thanks to a bizarre serving suggestion on the back of a cereal box.

The company advised customers to try putting poached eggs and sliced ham on top of their dried Weetabix.

It’s supposedly a bit like Eggs Benedict. But a terrible, wretched, straight-out-of-a-horror-movie version.

Unsurprisingly, Weetabix fans weren’t too keen on the idea.

When Jenny Colgan tweeted a picture of the back of her cereal box all hell broke loose. Here are some of the best responses so far...

@jennycolgan You know when they say "There are no bad ideas in a brainstorm"? Well there were some really bad ideas in that brainstorm. — Tim Dunn (@MrTimDunn) January 10, 2017

@jennycolgan @eggsbened An egg on a Weetabix? Unfathomable wrongness. I may have to go and lie down. — Jackie Hunter (@JackieHunter1) January 10, 2017

@JackieHunter1 @jennycolgan This is surely what the Food Standards Agency is for. — David Benedict (@eggsbened) January 10, 2017

@jennycolgan Eating dry Weetabix is like swallowing a cheese grater. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) January 10, 2017

In response to Colgan’s tweet, the social media manager for Weetabix wrote: “Well, you could say we got a ‘little’ enthusiastic at that brainstorm (seemed like a good idea at the time).

“We hope we can put this behind us and still make breakfast work, perhaps with something more traditional like milk and fruit.”

We shall never speak of this again.