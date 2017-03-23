A 75-year-old man who was injured in the Westminster terror attack has died in hospital, Scotland Yard has said.

The pensioner had been receiving medical treatment in hospital after being injured in the atrocity. His life support was withdrawn this evening.

The other victims are PC Keith Palmer, Spanish teacher Aysha Frade and American tourist Kurt Cochran.

Scotland Yard said the man’s next of kin were informed and are now receiving support from liaison officers.

A statement from police said: “Detectives investigating the terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday, 22 March can confirm that a 75-year-old man died tonight, Thursday, 23 March.”

Details about the identity of the victim have not been released.

Police named Khalid Masood, 52, as man they believe carried out the attack which left four dead and 40 injured.