UPDATE: Fourth London Terror Attack Victim Named As 75-Year-Old Leslie Rhodes
A 75-year-old man who was injured in the Westminster terror attack has died in hospital, Scotland Yard has said.
The pensioner had been receiving medical treatment in hospital after being injured in the atrocity. His life support was withdrawn this evening.
The other victims are PC Keith Palmer, Spanish teacher Aysha Frade and American tourist Kurt Cochran.
Scotland Yard said the man’s next of kin were informed and are now receiving support from liaison officers.
A statement from police said: “Detectives investigating the terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday, 22 March can confirm that a 75-year-old man died tonight, Thursday, 23 March.”
Details about the identity of the victim have not been released.
Police named Khalid Masood, 52, as man they believe carried out the attack which left four dead and 40 injured.
Earlier, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the thousands of people who responded to his personal invitation to come together in solidarity and sympathy at the Trafalgar Square vigil, that “those evil and twisted individuals who tried to destroy our shared way of life will never succeed and we condemn them”.
Khan read out the names of the three people Masood killed and said: “Our hearts are with them.”
He told the crowd: “Those evil and twisted individuals who tried to destroy our shared way of life will never succeed and we condemn them.
“The victims were people who came from all corners of our world. This is a time to express our gratitude to the heroism of our police officers and emergency services who ran towards danger to help, and at the same time they encouraged others to run for safety.
“London is a great city, full of amazing people from all backgrounds. When Londoners face adversity we always pull together.
“We stand up for our values and show the world we are the greatest city in the world.”
Police have arrested eight people in connection with the attack.