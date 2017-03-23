The widower of Jo Cox has said the attacker who killed three people in the Westminster terror attack does not represent British Muslims, as he called for people not to succumb to extremism.

In a blog for the Huffington Post UK, Brendan Cox, who was married to the Labour MP murdered by a far-right extremist last year, argues the London attacker has as much in common with other people of his faith as his wife’s murderer did with white men from Yorkshire.

Jo Cox died after being shot and stabbed outside her constituency surgery in West Yorkshire by Thomas Mair.

Police today named the man believed to be responsible for the London terror attack as British-born Khalid Masood.

Cox calls for a rejection of combatting “extremism with extremism” and the attitude of those who think “different people shouldn’t mix”. Ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage has blamed immigration for the attack, despite Masood hailing from Kent. Cox writes:

“What I know is that the man who did this is no more representative of British Muslims than the man who killed Jo was representative of white men from Yorkshire. “Both were extremists, both were terrorists and both should be judged for what they did, not what religion they professed.”

The campaigner adds while the families and friends of the victims will be “in varying degrees of disbelief and shock”, he thinks they will be “heartened to see Britain coming together once again, in quiet determination not to be cowed”. He writes: