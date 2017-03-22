A woman has been pulled alive from the River Thames close to the Westminster terror terror attack.

The Port of London Authority has confirmed the woman was recovered from the river - injured but alive - close to where pedestrians were hit by a car on Westminster Bridge.

The authority says it has closed the river between Vauxhall Bridge and Embankment while a major security operation is under way.

Four people were killed in the Westminster terror attack, including the police officer who was stabbed and his attacker, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

A spokesman for the Port of London Authority, which looks after safety on the River Thames, said: