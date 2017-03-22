A woman has been pulled alive from the River Thames close to the Westminster terror terror attack.
The Port of London Authority has confirmed the woman was recovered from the river - injured but alive - close to where pedestrians were hit by a car on Westminster Bridge.
The authority says it has closed the river between Vauxhall Bridge and Embankment while a major security operation is under way.
Four people were killed in the Westminster terror attack, including the police officer who was stabbed and his attacker, Scotland Yard has confirmed.
A spokesman for the Port of London Authority, which looks after safety on the River Thames, said:
“A female member of the public was recovered from the water near Westminster Bridge. She is alive but undergoing urgent medical treatment on a nearby pier. We believe she fell from the bridge.”
Steve Voake, 55, was walking across the Westminster Bridge towards the South Bank when he saw the aftermath. He said he saw at least two bodies lying on the road and one in the water:
“I saw a trainer lying in the road and when I looked more closely I saw that there were a couple of bodies the other side of the road.
“And when I looked over the side there was another body lying in the water with blood all around it.”
Eyewitnesses including tourists, reporters and MPs have spoken of their horror during what is being treated as a terror attack in Westminster.