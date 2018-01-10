A cross-party working group chaired by Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom has been examining the procedures in place to protect staff.

Staff working for MPs hit out at the “sexist, laddish, misogynistic” culture in Parliament where there was a “toxic” mixture of alcohol and power.

Dozens of parliamentary aides have faced bullying at work while four women said they had been victims of sexual assault, according to a survey of staff at Westminster.

Potential measures being considered include a new “behaviour code” and a confidential helpline and counselling support provided by an independent sexual violence advocate service.

Rogue MPs, peers and staff could face sanctions including the withdrawal of a parliamentary pass under measures to ensure everyone working in Westminster feels “safe, valued and respected”, Leadsom told the Commons in December.

Eighteen women and one man claimed to have been victims of sexual harassment while working in the Palace of Westminster.

Three women, all in their 20s, and one woman in her 50s said they had been victims of sexual assault.

One claimed she had been assaulted by a former MP, another by a visitor to an MP and a third by a House of Commons employee.

None chose to report the assault, one because she felt she would not be believed and feared for her job and the others because they did not think it was serious enough.