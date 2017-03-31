A woman who was seriously injured and lost her husband in the Westminster terror attack has been pictured in hospital with a defiant smile on her face, surrounded by friends and family.

Melissa Cochran, 46, suffered a broken leg and rib and a cut to her head after Khalid Masood targeted pedestrians and a policeman during his rampage outside Parliament last Wednesday.

Among the four victims killed was Melissa’s husband, Kurt Cochran. The couple, from Utah, were on their final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when Masood swerved into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.