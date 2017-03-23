The terrifying moment a woman fell from Westminster Bridge as a car ploughed through pedestrians on Thursday was caught on film.

In the footage from a static BBC camera, the terror suspect’s car can be seen travelling at a high speed across the bridge.

Seconds later, a figure can be seen falling into the River Thames.

It is not clear whether the woman jumped into the water or was knocked over the bridge. She was later taken to hospital after being pulled from the river.