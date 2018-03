If you’re currently sat surrounded by tissues and Lemsip, there’s a high possibility that your snot is looking pretty radioactive.

The video above from the American Chemical Society explains that the colour of your snot can tell you different things about your body and help determine exactly how ill you are.

Snot contains cells and compounds that help us power through a cold, the narrator explains.

When we get sick, our bodies begin to produce more mucus than normal to protect against viral or bacterial invaders. At this point, the consistency and colour of snot also changes.