What Is Labiaplasty? 'Designer Vagina' Surgery On Rise Among Under 18 Girls

Girls as young as nine are seeking surgery to alter the appearance of their genitals, the BBC has reported. Gynaecologist Dr Naomi Crouch aired concerns over doctors referring an increasing number of young girls for labiaplasty, which involves reducing the size of the labia minora (the flaps of skin on either side of the vaginal opening). She told the Victoria Derbyshire show: “Girls will sometimes come out with comments like, ‘I just hate it, I just want it removed,’ and for a girl to feel that way about any part of her body - especially a part that’s intimate - is very upsetting.” Here, we explain what labiaplasty is and talk to experts about what could be influencing the rise in young women opting for this type of surgery.

What Is Labiaplasty? Labiaplasty is the name for surgery carried out to alter the shape or size of the labia minora, also known as the “inner lips”. According to the Harley Medical Group the procedure takes about 60 minutes and involves a cosmetic surgeon making small incisions to the tissue. Women opt to have labiaplasty for both medical and cosmetic reasons. “For some women with longer labia minora (the inside lips), they can be very irritating when they rub on jeans or trousers and in some cases an operation may be warranted,” Dr Helen Webberley, a GP running the online healthcare service My Web Doctor, told HuffPost UK. “However, in modern society, where many feel a need to look and be perfect, and where plastic surgery and other beauty modifications are so easily accessible, younger and younger people are seeking intervention.” If the vaginal lips are obviously abnormal and causing distress or harming health, the procedure can be carried out on the NHS. However the health service doesn’t routinely provide the operation. As a result, it can prove expensive (it costs anywhere between £1,000 and £3,000) and the operation carries a number of risks. There’s also no guarantee that someone will get the result they expected and it won’t necessarily make them feel better about their body. Underage Procedures Official advice is that labiaplasty should not be carried out on those younger than 18 on the NHS. Despite this, more than 200 girls under the age of 18 had labiaplasty on the NHS between 2015 and 2016, the BBC reported. More than 150 of these girls were under 15 years of age. Changes in the labia minora are a normal part of development during puberty, therefore performing surgery on a young person isn’t even guaranteed to have the desired effect - and may cause needless harm. “Performing irreversible cosmetic surgery, while physical and psychological development are still evolving, will risk harm and lead to further dissatisfaction,” Professor Janice Rymer, consultant gynaecologist and vice president for Education at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), told HuffPost UK. “Due to the lack of evidence concerning the effects of labiaplasty, if this procedure is to be undertaken, it is strongly desirable that the procedure is performed only once development has been complete, usually after the age of 18 years.”