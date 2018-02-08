Sharon Katusabe met her husband while walking to her school in Uganda.

On the surface this appears to be the beginning of a relatively harmless love story but dig a little deeper and you’ll find that it is symptomatic of a more deep rooted problem that sees women steeped in inequality and poverty.

“I was 14 years old and he was 22 years old,” she tells HuffPost UK. Choosing marriage instead of education due to exorbitant school fees, Sharon is one among the 700 million girls worldwide who are married as children.

Mary Ayamo, who also lives Uganda, married her husband before she turned 18.

We spoke to both Ayamo and Katusabe about the reality of being a child bride.