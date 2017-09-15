What Parents Of Alternative Families Want You To Know

Next week is Alternative Family Week. ‘Alternative’ encompasses so many different family set-ups. Most people’s perception would be a family with LGBT parents but there are also families co-parenting after divorce, grandparents and other family members raising children and single parents. An alternative family could be created through fostering and adoption or through surrogacy, or could be single parenting by choice. Whatever the family make-up, all are striving to bring children up in a safe, loving environment.

sarahwolfephotography via Getty Images

We asked parents who don’t fit the ‘traditional’ view of a family to tell us the one thing they wish other people knew about their families. What we wish you wouldn’t ask “We know you mean well but it’s awkward when you ask ‘how did you do it?’ We don’t ask you what position you think you conceived in. It’s private and being the ‘two gay mums’ is public enough already.” Harriet, mum to two children. “It’s not OK to ask who’s the ‘real’ mum? It’s insulting. We’re both bringing up our children.” Eve, who’s bringing up their two-son-year-old with partner Jo ″’So whose sperm did you use?” is not a good way to break the ice.” Dan, dad to twins “I’m still surprised when people ask ‘Will your son grow up gay?’ We have no idea. Do you know if your five-year-old will be? But whatever his sexual orientation, he’ll know we always love him.” Jackie “It’s funny when you ask ‘who’s the mum and who’s the dad?’ Isn’t it obvious we’re two women? That’s the whole point. We’re just bringing our children up without gender roles.” Sally “Don’t ask ‘who’s the father’? If I haven’t told you how I conceived, because we’re not that close, then really it’s none of your business.” Jasmine, single mother by choice to Esme, two

Hero Images via Getty Images

Stop with the labels, please “I’m a mum and I’m gay. I hate the label gay mum. I would never call you a straight dad or a straight mum.” Leanne, mum to an 18-month-old “We choose our parental roles as individuals, not as defined by our gender. Everything we do as parents is based on our individual preferences or circumstances, and there is absolutely nothing that either one of us automatically expects the other one to do simply because of our gender.” Alex Appleton-Norman, same sex parent and founder of Blooming Parents “I know now that my gayness is not a barrier to becoming a parent, it’s part - but only part - of what makes me the parent, and person, that I am.” Sarah Hagger-Holt, co-author of Pride And Joy: A Guide For Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual And Trans Parents “Families are the people who love and care for you. Sperm hitting eggs is just the first stage.” Dean

PeopleImages via Getty Images