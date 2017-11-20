This Is When You Should Put Your Christmas Tree And Decorations Up

We’ve spent the past week being bombarded by Christmas ads and the streets are suddenly glistening with fairy lights. So surely it’s almost time to put our trees up?

The matter of when is acceptable to decorate your home for Christmas proves pretty divisive. While some people have already done it, there are still those who wait until the weekend before Christmas before dusting off their decorations.

It turns out there’s no set rule for when you should officially put the tree up, however doing it sooner does have its benefits.

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown says putting your tree up earlier can help boost happiness levels. He told UniLad: “In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood.

“Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early [can] extend the excitement!”