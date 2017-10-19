When You Die, Your Consciousness Knows That You're Dead

No one likes to think too much about what waits for us after we die, but now a study has revealed that we might actually ‘live’ a little longer than we imagined.

This is after research showed that just because a human heart has stopped, it doesn’t mean that our consciousness necessarily ceases to exist straight away.

In fact, our brains may well be aware we have died and continue to tick over.

The study from Stony Brook University School of Medicine, New York, looked at rats whose hearts had stopped, and were medically declared dead (definition requires the heart to have died and no longer be pumping blood to the brain).

Despite this, they recorded that the rats were experiencing a surge of brain waves in the period after ECG machines showed their hearts flatline.

There are a number of suggested explanations for this.

Dr. Sam Parnia said that although brainwaves are no longer being detected and overall brain function has halted, some brain cells can take hours to die off as the cellular processes gradually fizzle out.

Or it could be that after oxygen flow to the brain stops, calcium floods brain cells, and that could explain the electrical activity the researchers saw.

Which could go some way to explain why people have reported having near-death experiences, where they could recount conversations between doctors that happened after they were supposed to have died.