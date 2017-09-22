Where Is The G-Spot? Everything You Need To Know About The Elusive Way To Make Women Orgasm

Women’s magazines have been heralding the G-spot as the key to female orgasms for years, but it seems Brits are still struggling to find it. Research from Durex identified “where is the G-spot?” as the most googled question relating to sex among adults aged 18-65. In addition, the survey found more than a third (34%) of 18-24 year olds don’t feel confident talking about sex, meaning they’re often turning to the internet for answers. With that in mind, we spoke to four sex experts to finally get to the bottom of it. What is the G-spot?

According to Durex sex expert Alix Fox, G-spot is short for “Gräfenberg spot”, and named after a German gynaecologist who first wrote about it in the 1950s. “Scientists argue about whether the G-spot exists as a true anatomical structure: plenty now think that what is being described may actually be an internal part of the clitoris, while others reckon it’s simply a place that feels particularly sexually sensitive to lots women,” she told HuffPost UK. “What we do know for sure is that stimulating this zone can feel great, and may lead to deep, delicious orgasms.” Annabelle Knight, sex and relationship expert at Lovehoney, is among those who contest the G-spot is most certainly real. “There have been studies questioning its existence but these have been largely discredited. Not every woman has a G-spot but around 60% do,” she told HuffPost UK. While the G-spot is often spoken about as the key to helping a woman orgasm, Samantha Evans, owner of sex toy retailer Jo Divine, said this is not the only result it can have. “When stimulated you may feel as if you need to pee, which is why some women shy away from this sensation believing they want to urinate,” she told HuffPost UK. “This is also the sensation you feel before you ejaculate too. Some women ejaculate from G-spot play and this can enhance the experience. Ejaculate comes from the paraurethral glands, which sit inside the spongy tissues surrounding the urethra.” Where is the G-spot?

The jury is well and truly out when it comes to locating the G-spot, although the experts we spoke to agreed that women tend to feel additional sensitivity on the front vaginal wall (the side closest to your tummy). Sex and relationships expert Tracey Cox said the G-spot is “supposedly between 5-8 cm, (2-3 inches) inside the vagina, on the front or upper wall”. “The area protrudes slightly but only when the glands surrounding the urethral tube have become swollen,” she told HuffPost UK. However, she stressed that this sensitive area will vary in location from woman to woman. Knight suggested it may be easier for a woman to try to locate her G-spot herself before attempting to stimulate it with a partner. “It is easiest to locate if a woman lies on her back and inserts her middle finger into the vagina,” she said. “The G-spot is on the top wall of the vagina halfway between the vagina opening and the cervix. The spot should feel a little rough, almost like the surface of a walnut.” How to stimulate a woman’s G-spot.

According to Cox, your partner is better off aiming to stimulate the whole of the vaginal wall, rather than searching for an elusive pleasure button which may or may not exist. “The classic ‘G-move’ is for your partner to insert and curve their fingers, making a ‘come here’ motion,” she explained. Knight added that some men have a slight curve in their penis when erect and this can help when attempting to stimulate the front vaginal wall. “Women can use that curve to their advantage by angling the sex position so his penis is hitting up against the G-spot during penetration,” she said. “If he has a straight penis, there are sex positions women can use during intercourse to maximise the chances of G-spot stimulation. “The Butterly is a good one. You sit on a table while he enters you standing up. He places his hands under your hips so he can hold you close while he thrusts. This position should put his penis right in line with the G-spot.” How to stimulate the G-spot yourself.

