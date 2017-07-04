Wimbledon is heating up and if you haven’t managed to bag yourself a ticket, there are plenty of places to get in on the action in London. From free pop-up screenings to a restaurant with tennis-themed décor and cocktails, there’s a venue to suit all budgets. Be sure to rock up early to the women’s final on Saturday 15 July and the men’s final on Sunday 16 July to bag yourself a prime position. Strawberries And Screen, King’s Cross

Kings Cross

The big screen at King’s Cross will be shifting from Granary Square to its new home of Lewis Cubitt Square this summer, but expect the same Wimbledon wonders. The venue is one of the few to show the entire tournament, with screenings running from Monday 3 July through to the men’s final on Sunday 16 July. At four-by-four metres, the screen is one of the biggest in central London, making this a desirable destination for dedicated fans. The bar will be serving up Pimm’s plus strawberries and cream. Visitors are also invited to bring along their own picnic. Lewis Cubitt Square, Kings Cross, London, N1C 4AB kingscross.co.uk. Big Screen On The Green, Fulham

Big Screen On The Green

From Thursday 13 July to Sunday 16 July, Big Screen on the Green will show the semi-finals and finals on super-sized screens. Between sets you can enjoy acoustic music and entertainment, food stalls, a family ‘fun zone’ and pop-up shopping experiences. End the evening with a summer sundowner created by a top mixologist or visit the Pommery Champagne lounge. Tickets start from £7.50. Parsons Green, Fulham, SW6 4UL bigscreenonthegreen.com. One New Change, St Paul’s

With spectacular views of St Paul’s Cathedral, you may get a little distracted while watching the game from the roof terrace of One New Change. Guests are permitted to bring their own food and drink onto the terrace (providing they leave glass bottles at home), making this a great spot for a cheap evening out with mates. The terrace has a maximum capacity of 350 people and will be showing games throughout the season, so get there early to bag yourself a beanbag. 1 New Change, St. Paul’s, EC4M 9AF onenewchange.com/roof-terrace. Strawberries and Screen, Duke of York Square, Chelsea

Duke of York Square

If you’ve got kids in tow, York Square could be the Wimbledon destination for you. From Friday 14 July until Sunday 16 July you can watch all the key matches on big screens, with a professional tennis coach on hand offering complimentary lessons to youngsters. There’s also a Pimm’s from Partridges pop-up bar for the adults and, of course, stalls selling strawberries and cream. Entry is free. Duke of York Square, Chelsea, SW3 4LY dukeofyorksquare.com. The Refinery, Southwark

Throughout tennis season The Refinery bar will be showing screenings of all the key matches alongside Wimbledon-inspired cocktails. Grab a table with mates and try the Strawberries and Crème, featuring Tanqueray, crème de fraise, lemon juice, sugar, strawberries and egg white. If Southwark isn’t convenient, all Drake and Morgan restaurants and bars will be getting in the Wimbledon spirit until Sunday 16 July. Check out the website for other locations across London. The Refinery Bankside, 110 Southwark St, SE1 0TF drakeandmorgan.co.uk. Big Screen: Wimbledon, Merchant Square, Paddington

Merchant Square

For a no frills screening that delivers exactly what you need, head to Merchant Square, where the screen is bigger and better than in previous years. The free, simplistic venue is ideal for catching up on the scores on your lunch break or heading to after work. You can pick up strawberries from a stall or grab food to takeaway from a number of restaurants and cafes that surround the lawn. Relax in one of the deckchairs throughout the tournament, from Monday - The Lawn, Paddington Basin, W2 1JS merchantsquare.co.uk. Big Screen On The Beach, Roundhouse, Camden

Enjoy Wimbledon with the the sand between your toes with Roundhouse’s screenings at Camden’s rooftop urban beach. The beach will host free screenings of the men’s and women’s finals on Saturday 15 July and Sunday 16 July, open from midday until 11pm. Street food and drink to suit every taste is available to purchase via the beach-side stalls. Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, Camden, NW1 8EH roundhouse.org.uk. The Pimm’s Wimbledon Bar, Oxford Circus

Keep an eye on the score while soaking up views on London’s skyline at Selfridges’ Wimbledon pop-up. The Roof Deck Restaurant and Bar will host a tennis-themed fortnight from 3 July, with a range of dishes or afternoon tea available. The screens are a little smaller than most, so this is the place to go for summer vibes, without the die-hard fans. As its name suggests, they’ll be plenty of Pimm’s on offer. The Roof Deck Restaurant and Bar , 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB selfridges.com. Bluebird, Chelsea

Bluebird

For a high-end evening of tennis visit Bluebird restaurant, where diners can eat alfresco in the courtyard while matches play in the background. Special cocktails on the menu include the ‘SW19’ and ‘Centre Court’ while the Eton mess, made with English strawberries, raspberry coulis and whipped jersey cream, will provide a taste of Wimbledon. On selected dates guests can also indulge in a Wimbledon-inspired afternoon tea, see the website for details. 350 King’s Rd, Chelsea, London, SW3 5UU bluebird- restaurant.co.uk. St. Kats Big Screen, Tower Hill

St. Katharine Docks

You can watch the tennis on a floating pontoon thanks to the big screen at St. Katharine Docks. The free venue is complete with deckchairs and beanbags open from Monday 3 July - Sunday 16 July. Pimm’s and strawberries (plus other food and drink) will be available to buy at the venue on the dates of the semi-finals and finals (13, 14, 15 and 16 July). The pontoon bar will be cash only, so remember to get money out beforehand so you’re not disappointed. At other dates visitors are welcome to bring their own food and soft drinks (but no alcohol). St Katharine Docks, 50 St Katharine’s Way, E1W skdocks.co.uk/whats-on/.