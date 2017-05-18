The other 13 products tested passed the British Standard SPF and UVA tests, the watchdog said. This included products from international brands like Hawaiian Tropic and Nivea, as well high street own-brands such as Morrisons and Superdrug.

The sun lotion has since been labelled a ‘Don’t Buy’ product by Which?.

Which? assessed a total of 14 sunscreen products from high street brands and found that one sunscreen, Avon’s Sun+Multi Protection Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 (which retails for £10), didn’t pass the SPF tests.

A report by consumer watchdog Which? has found that an Avon sun lotion “does not offer the protection it claims to”.

Which? said it believes consumers need the reassurance that any product they buy is safe and lives up to its claims.

The consumer organisation said it now wants to see more frequent testing of sunscreens by manufacturers, the addition of a use-by date, as well as the removal of confusing water resistance claims on sunscreens and SPF numbers on makeup products.

Richard Headland, editor of Which? Magazine, said: “It’s disappointing to see that, although most sunscreens passed our test, one didn’t provide the claimed level of protection.

“Manufacturers should only be selling products that live up to their claims which is why Which? will continue to monitor and challenge the industry.”

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Avon told HuffPost UK: “We have full confidence in our SPF (Sun Protection Factor) testing, which is performed according to internationally recognised, regulatory approved protocols by external laboratories with specific expertise in conducting these kinds of tests.

“We stand by the results of our testing which is performed in accordance with these requirements and shows Avon Sun+ Multi Protection Moisturising Sun Lotion to have SPF30.”

They added: “Avon has over 100 years’ experience in developing and manufacturing award winning beauty products that meet and exceed global industry standards. Customers can buy Avon products with full confidence that they perform both safely and effectively.”

A full break down of the sunscreens analysed

Name Price Size Price per 100ml SPF test performance UVA test performance Aldi Lacura Suncare Spray SPF30 £2.79 200ml £1.40 ✓ ✓ Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Spray SPF30 £5 200ml £2.50 ✓ ✓ Calypso SPF30 Press & Protect Lotion £2.99 200ml £1.50 ✓ ✓ Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Spray SPF30 £8 200ml £4 ✓ ✓ Hawaiian Tropic Satin Protection SPF30 Lotion £6.50 180ml £3.61 ✓ ✓ Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Protective Sun Lotion SPF30 £8 180ml £4.44 ✓ ✓ M&S Sun Smart Moisture Protect Sun Lotion SPF30 £8.50 200ml £4.25 ✓ ✓ Malibu Protective Lotion SPF30 £3.99 200ml £2 ✓ ✓ Morrisons Sun Lotion SPF30 £3 200ml £1.50 ✓ ✓ Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Sun Spray SPF30 £6 200ml £3 ✓ ✓ Piz Buin Allergy Sensitive Lotion SPF30 £7 200ml £3.50 ✓ ✓ Superdrug Solait Lotion SPF30 £4.49 200ml £2.25 ✓ ✓ Tesco Soleil Light Lotion SPF30 £3.50 200ml £1.75 ✓ ✓ Avon Sun+ Multi Protection Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 £10 150ml £6.67 ✓

As part of the review, the watchdog also listed four reasons why sunscreens might not be as safe as people think.

Last year, Which? tested four ‘once a day’ sunscreens to see whether they provided day-long protection. It found that none of them did – the average drop in SPF after 6-8 hours was 74%, meaning a hypothetical SPF30 product would drop to just SPF8.

It also said manufacturers test products before they go to market, but they may not be tested again for years. Meanwhile proactive regular checking of products on shop shelves by manufacturers isn’t compulsory.

There is also a lack of use-by dates, it said. Use-by dates are not compulsory in the UK – here a ‘period after opening’ logo is used instead. However Which? thinks use-by dates are easier to identify and understand.

Finally, they addressed the SPF claims that are used on makeup. “For any product to offer the SPF it claims, you need to apply 2mg per cm2 – around a teaspoon of product would need to be applied to your face,” the watchdog said.

“And it needs to be regularly reapplied. In reality people are unlikely to apply the amount of make-up required – in the case of foundation, that would mean a 30ml bottle would only last six applications.”